Former IFS Officer Sajad Mufti Returns To Politics

Srinagar- In a significant political development in south Kashmir, former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sajad Mufti has re-entered the political arena.

Mufti confirmed that he has resumed political activities over the past month.“I have started interacting with my people,” he said, adding that he currently has no intention of joining any political party.

Sajad's political journey began in 2014 when he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by his uncle, late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed. He quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of the party's faces in south Kashmir. He had then applied for voluntary retirement from the IFS to pursue a political career.

Later, he, however, distanced himself from active politics and returned to government service in 2020.

He attained superannuation as chief conservator of forests /chief wildlife warden, Ladakh in June 2025. (KNO)

