Indian Company Offers Visas For ₹1: Is US Visa Available? What About UK, Schengen? All Your Questions, Answered
The travel tech company now offers visas for ₹1 only. Here's how it works:
Atlys' offer is for Indian residents who have valid Indian passports and apply directly through the company website. It does not apply if you use an agent or a third party.Also Read | Schengen visa digital revamp: From paperless application to benefits
You can apply for only one visa under this offer. If you add family members, regular visa charges will apply for them.
The offer does not apply to group, bulk or business bookings. To apply, you must upload your valid Indian passport and a passport-size photo. Depending on the rules of the destination country, you should also upload other required documents like financial proof or travel bookings.
The embassy sets document rules, not the company. So, if your documents are incorrect or incomplete, your visa may be rejected. Visa appointments are not guaranteed as slots are controlled by embassies.Also Read | US Embassy issues stern warning against birth tourism: 'We will deny visa if...'
To get the ₹1 visa offer , you must complete and submit your application between August 4 (6 AM IST) and August 5 2025 (11:59 PM IST).
Slots are not served on a first-come, first-served basis. It rather depends on who finishes the process first. Selfie verification on the company website is compulsory.Is the US visa available for ₹1?
For some e-Visa countries, ₹1 may cover both the Atlys service fee and the government fee. For in-person visa countries, only the Atlys fee is covered, unless mentioned otherwise.
UK visas are fully covered as a special case. For US and Schengen visas , the ₹1 offer includes only the Atlys service and appointment fees.Also Read | US visa interview rules set to get tougher; here's how it may impact applicants
The applicant must pay government charges like visa and biometric fees. The list of countries included is available on the Atlys website. This offer is only for self-applications and may end anytime, depending on availability.
Some destinations are not part of this offer due to low visa approval rates or limited appointment slots. You can check if your destination is included by visiting the country page on
