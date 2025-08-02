PM Modi In Varanasi Today To Launch Projects Worth Rs 2,200 Crore Preparations Underway

Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday are underway in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 2200 crore. The visuals show hoardings welcoming PM Modi for his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. In an X post on Friday, PM Modi said that he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects related to education, health, sports, tourism, and connectivity in the city. He will also release the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Scheme.

"For my family members in Kashi, tomorrow, August 2, is a very special day. Around 11 in the morning, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects related to education, health, sports, tourism, and connectivity. On this occasion, I will also have the privilege of releasing the 20th instalment of PM-Kisan," the X post read.

काशी के मेरे परिवारजनों के लिए कल 2 अगस्त का दिन बहुत विशेष है। सुबह करीब 11 बजे शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, स्पोर्ट्स, टूरिज्म और कनेक्टिविटी से जुड़े कई प्रोजेक्ट का उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास करूंगा। इस अवसर पर पीएम-किसान की 20वीं किस्त जारी करने का भी सौभाग्य मिलेगा।...

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2025

He will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road, as well as the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road. He will lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

PM Modi To Launch Development Projects Worth Crores

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over Rs 880 crore. In a major boost to tourism, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund. He will lay the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters, City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones, redevelopment of Munshi Premchand's ancestral house in Lamahi and upgradation of the museum, among others. He will also lay the foundation stone for the development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.

In addition to preserving culturally significant water bodies, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for water purification and maintenance works at various kunds, including Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara and others, along with the installation of four floating pujan platforms. To ensure access to potable water in rural areas, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 47 Rural Drinking Water Schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Furthering his vision of quality education for all, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the upgradation of 53 school buildings within the municipal boundary. He will also lay the foundation stone for several educational projects, including the construction of a new district library and rejuvenation of Government High Schools at Jakhini, Lalpur, among others.

In a major boost to health infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate advanced medical equipment installations, including robotic surgery and CT scan facilities, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. He will also lay the foundation stone of a Homoeopathic College and Hospital. Further, he will inaugurate an Animal Birth Control Centre and an associated Dog Care Centre.

In a significant step towards farmer welfare, the Prime Minister will release the 20th instalment of PM-KISAN. An amount of more than Rs 20,500 crore will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country. With this release, the total disbursement under the scheme since its inception will surpass Rs 3.90 lakh crore.