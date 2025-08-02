Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams 'The Kerala Story' National Award: Calls It Divisive Politics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan have strongly condemned the decision to honour filmmaker Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story at the 71st National Film Awards. The film, which won Best Director and Best Cinematography, has sparked controversy for its portrayal of sensitive social issues in Kerala.

Controversy Over 'The Kerala Story'

The Kerala Story, released in 2023, centers around women from Kerala who are allegedly forcefully converted and recruited by the Islamic State. Many political leaders and social groups in Kerala have dismissed these claims as exaggerated and inflammatory. Both Vijayan and Satheesan see the film's recognition as endorsing a divisive and misleading narrative.

By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala's image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar. Kerala, a...

- Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) August 1, 2025

Vijayan criticized the National Film Awards jury for legitimizing what he called a "divisive ideology" rooted in the Sangh Parivar. He said,“Kerala, a land that has always stood as a beacon of harmony and resistance against communal forces, has been gravely insulted by this decision.” He urged everyone who believes in democracy to defend truth and uphold constitutional values.

Political Agenda Behind the Award?

Satheesan echoed Vijayan's concerns, accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar of using the film award to push a political agenda that promotes religious hatred. He said,“The film was given an award solely to promote religious hatred. This is unacceptable.” He expressed disappointment over the politicization of cultural platforms like the National Film Awards.

Praise for Malayalam Cinema Amid Criticism

Despite their strong objections to The Kerala Story, both leaders congratulated other winners from Kerala's film industry. They praised actors Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan for winning Best Supporting Actress and Actor, calling their wins a true reflection of Malayalam cinema's artistic excellence.

The controversy highlights the ongoing tension between creative expression and political narratives in India's cultural landscape.