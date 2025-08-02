Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Financière De Tubize - 2025 Half-Year Financial Report


2025-08-02 02:00:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Half-year financial report 2025
Regulated information 2 August 2025

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2025 half-year report. This report is available on the website .

  • Profit for the first half of 2025: € 95.6 million (€ 92.9 million in 2024, + 2.8%),
  • Dividend received from UCB: € 98.1 million (€ 1.39 per share, an increase of 2.2% compared to the previous year),
  • 2024 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize's shareholders in 2025 of € 46.3 million (€ 1.04 per share, an increase of 7.22% compared to the previous year),
  • Acquisition, in 2025, of 24,487 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 4.37 million, at an average price of € 178.3. Our stake in UCB has increased from 36.27% on 31 December 2024 to 36,28% on 30 June 2025,
  • Decrease of outstanding bank borrowings from € 41.3 million at 31 December 2024 to € nil at 30 June 2025.

