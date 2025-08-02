Coolie Trailer Set For August 2 Release: Rajinikanth Leads A Star-Studded Action Saga With Aamir Khan And Nagarjuna

Coolie trailer releases on August 2, featuring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna in a high-octane action drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film promises intense action and star power.

As the countdown ends, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the official trailer for Coolie, dropping today, August 2, 2025. Directed by the celebrated Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is being touted as one of Indian cinema's biggest releases of the year. The film features a powerhouse cast including Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna, with a storyline that promises intense action, emotional drama, and grand visuals.

An Ensemble Cast and Gritty Vision

Joining the leading trio are actors Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, adding depth to an already stellar lineup. Known for his gritty, high-octane storytelling, Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to deliver his signature blend of sleek action sequences and strong character development. The recently unveiled poster, showcasing the three megastars in dramatic costumes, has further amped up fan expectations.

The teaser hinted at a darker tone, with Nagarjuna portraying a more intense role, Aamir Khan stepping into a mysterious character, and Rajinikanth radiating his timeless charisma. With a rumored budget of Rs 400 million, Coolie is expected to be a visual and emotional spectacle.

Music and Hype Driving Global Buzz

Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack has already made waves with four hit singles –“Monica,”“Powerhouse,”“Disco,” and“Chikitu” – dominating charts and building anticipation. The promotional campaign has gained immense traction on social media, with fans worldwide waiting to glimpse the trailer.

International markets have shown record-breaking advance booking interest, showcasing Rajinikanth's unmatched global appeal.

A Box Office Clash Ahead

Coolie is slated to release on August 14, 2025, setting up a massive box office clash with War 2, starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. With its massive star power and cinematic scale, Coolie could redefine Tamil cinema's reach, making today's trailer launch one of the most-watched events of the year.