Salman Khan's Bodyguard 'Shera' Makes Acting Debut With Swiggy Instamart Ad For Rakhi


2025-08-02 01:10:09
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Salman Khan's bodyguard 'Shera' recently made an acting debut with Swiggy Instamart advertisement for Rakhi. Marking the 56-year-old popular bodyguard's first on-screen appearance after brief appearance in 2011 Bolllywood film 'Bodyguard.'

In a Raksha Bandhan campaign for the grocery delivery, he can be seen promoting 10-minute delivery of gifts and rakhis.

Watch Swiggy Instamart Rakhi ad featuring 'Shera' here:

Born on May 19, 1969, Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera , has reportedly been serving Salman Khan since 1995. The celebrity bodyguard, who runs a security firm named Tiger Security, was in charge singer Justin Bieber's security during 2017 Mumbai concert.

