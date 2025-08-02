Salman Khan's Bodyguard 'Shera' Makes Acting Debut With Swiggy Instamart Ad For Rakhi
In a Raksha Bandhan campaign for the grocery delivery, he can be seen promoting 10-minute delivery of gifts and rakhis.Watch Swiggy Instamart Rakhi ad featuring 'Shera' here:
Born on May 19, 1969, Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera , has reportedly been serving Salman Khan since 1995. The celebrity bodyguard, who runs a security firm named Tiger Security, was in charge singer Justin Bieber's security during 2017 Mumbai concert.
