No, Australia Isn't Becoming A More Violent Country

MENAFN - Asia Times) Almost every day, it seems we read or hear reports another family is grieving the murder of a loved one in a street brawl , another business owner is hospitalized after trying to fend off armed robbers, or shoppers simply going about their business are confronted by knife-wielding thugs .

The way media and politicians talk, it seems as if we are in the middle of an unprecedented violent crime crisis. But are we? The short answer is: no.

Although the numbers fluctuate from year to year, Australia is less violent today than in previous years.

It is difficult to make direct comparisons over decades because the way crimes are defined and recorded changes (especially for assault).

For crimes like domestic violence, the statistics are extremely hard to compare over time but even so, prevalence appears to have declined (although only about half of all women who experience physical and/or sexual violence from their partners seek advice or support).

However, if we consider homicide and robbery (which have been categorised much the same way over time), the numbers have been falling for decades. Yes, knives and bladed weapons have been in the news recently , but this does not mean they are being used more often.

Reliable, long-term statistics are not always available, but the ones we have show the use of weapons has declined over time .

Interestingly, this seems to have nothing to do with the weapons themselves. For instance, armed robbery and unarmed robbery both rise and fall in about the same way, at about the same time. Homicide follows a similar pattern.