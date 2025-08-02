J&K Bank Organises Credit Awareness Workshop For Fpos In Jammu

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Reiterating its commitment to support the agricultural ecosystem of the region, J&K Bank Friday organised a workshop focused on creating credit awareness among Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Jammu.

The General Manager NABARD, Vikas Mittal chaired the workshop in presence of Mission Director Shubra Sharma, Bank's General Manager (RAM/GSS) Rakesh Magotra and General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta and other senior officers from the Bank and JKRLM. The workshop witnessed active participation of representatives from various FPOs promoted by Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) across the Jammu region.

In his remarks on the occasion, GM NABARD Vikas Mittal said that FPOs are key to transforming agriculture into a remunerative enterprise. He said,“NABARD has been consistently working to promote and strengthen these collectives across the country. We welcome the initiative by J&K Bank and JKRLM in organising this workshop, which will help sensitise FPOs to financial products and credit readiness, laying the foundation for enhanced productivity and market linkages.”

Asserting that FPOs represent the collective strength of our rural communities, MD JKRLM Shubra Sharma said,“Through JKRLM's sustained efforts, we are promoting inclusive rural development with women and smallholder farmers at the forefront. Our collaboration with J&K Bank and NABARD helps in enhancing financial literacy and unlock credit access-two critical enablers for long-term success of FPOs.”

Addressing the participants on the occasion, GM Rakesh Magotra spoke about the growing importance of FPOs in transforming the rural economy through collective enterprise. He said,“Emerging as vital institutions in the country's agricutural value-chain, FPOs are instrumental in empowering small and marginal farmers by enabling better market access, improved bargaining power, and integration into the value-chain. J&K Bank is fully aligned with the national vision of strengthening these institutions through timely credit and handholding support.”

He urged the FPO representatives to take full advantage of the customised financial products and services being offered by the Bank under various government-backed schemes to promote Agri-entrepreneurship and enhance the farming incomes.

The Bank's Divisional Head Ashok Gupta stated that as a financial institution deeply rooted in the economic fabric of this region, J&K Bank is committed to supporting Farmer Producer Organisations through customised credit solutions and financial handholding.

He further said,“FPOs not only enhance the bargaining power of farmers but also create a collective ecosystem for sustainable agri-businesses. Today's workshop is another step in our effort to bridge the gap between institutional credit and grassroots-level entrepreneurship.”

Acknowledging the need for such capacity-building initiatives to enhance their financial literacy and operational capabilities, during the interactive session, the participants expressed their appreciation to the Bank for organising the workshop and thanked the management for sensitising them on the processes, documentation, and schemes available for availing institutional credit.

Notably, the workshop is part of the Bank's ongoing outreach efforts to promote inclusive growth by extending focused financial support to farmer collectives and self-help-based enterprises.