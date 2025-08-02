Trump Says He Ordered Nuclear Submarine Deployment To Protect Americans
“We had to do that. We just have to be careful,” Trump said when asked about the deployment of submarines to what he described as“appropriate regions.”
He underscored that Medvedev's rhetoric posed a direct threat to the United States.Read also: Trump reveals numbers on war losses in Ukraine since start of the yea
"A threat was made, and we didn't think it was appropriate. So I have to be very careful. So I do that on the basis of safety for our people,” Trump stated.
When asked whether he planned to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the expiration of a 10-day deadline on August 8, Trump said that several meetings were planned but did not provide any details.
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Russia in the coming days, though no further details were disclosed.
Photo credit: The White House
