A Dangerous Game Of Love: Illicit Encounter By Latrice Bilbrew Is The Romantic Thriller Readers Can't Put Down

What happens when the man sent to find a person becomes the only one who can protect him? In Illicit Encounter, the sizzling new romantic thriller by Latrice Bilbrew, love and danger collide in a world built on secrets, lies, and survival.

This intense and emotional story follows Simone Bordeaux, a woman who's been hiding for most of her life. Living under a fake name, she works behind the scenes at a non-profit that helps runaway and homeless teens. Her days are spent saving others, but she's still haunted by a past filled with betrayal, violence, and family secrets. Simone thought she had found peace-until the day she meets Benjamin Wright.

Benjamin is no ordinary man. He's a professional tracker-trained, focused, and emotionally shut off. When he's hired to find a missing heiress, the job seems straightforward. But everything changes the moment he lays eyes on Simone. He feels the pull instantly. She's not just a mission-she's a mystery. And once he realizes who she really is, the line between duty and desire disappears.

Illicit Encounter is a romantic suspense novel filled with powerful emotions, fiery chemistry, and heart-pounding twists. Simone is a strong, independent woman who's built a new life from the ashes of her past. Benjamin is dark, deeply loyal, and used to staying in control-until she throws his world off balance. Together, they face a dangerous truth: falling in love might be their greatest risk of all.

“I wanted to show what it looks like to fall in love when your world is built on secrets and pain,” says author Latrice Bilbrew.“Simone is a young woman who's spent most of her life hiding. She's changed her identity, built a life of service, and kept her distance from the world. Benjamin is someone who tracks people for a living, but he's never met anyone like her. The moment their paths cross, everything shifts. He's drawn to her strength, her kindness, and her ability to stay hidden in plain sight. What starts as a job becomes something real-something dangerous, passionate, and life-changing. They're both carrying emotional scars, but together, they begin to heal.”

Told from both Simone and Benjamin's perspectives, Illicit Encounter takes readers deep into the minds of two people trying to outrun their pasts while fighting their undeniable attraction. With suspense, steamy moments, and strong emotional depth, this story pulls has the potential to keep the readers hooked to the very last page.

Early readers have praised it as“addictive,”“intense,” and“unforgettable.” Fans of dark romance, slow-burn tension, and powerful female leads will find exactly what they crave in this bold and breathtaking read.

Illicit Encounter is now available in paperback and eBook at all major online bookstores.

Illicit Encounter