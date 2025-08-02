Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Textiles Is Proudly Announcing The“Know Your Weaves Campaign From 1St To 7Th August 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 01 August 2025, Delhi: The Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, proudly announces the launch of the“Know Your Weaves Campaign 2025”, a week-long celebration from August 1st to August 7th, 2025 at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, New Delhi, commemorating National Handloom Day on August 7.

The campaign was inaugurated by Ms Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary Ministry of Textiles, in the presence of Smt Amrit Raj, DC Handicrafts M, DC Handlooms, principals, professors and students of various schools and colleges.

Inaugurating the event, the Secretary said that the "Know Your Weaves" campaign aims to promote awareness about rich and diverse handloom weaving traditions of our country . Smt urged everyone, especially the younger generation, to visit the exhibition and experience the rich heritage and Secretary visited the exhibition and interacted with the weavers.

The campaign aims to raise awareness, foster pride, and promote India's rich handloom heritage, showcasing the diverse and exquisite weaves from across the country. From Banarasi and Chanderi to Pochampally, Ikat, Kanjeevaram, Bhujodi, and more, the campaign brings together master artisans, designers, students, and handloom lovers under one roof.

This annual event is a curtain raiser to the Handloom day celebrations and is part of the calendar of activities planned for the Handloom day celebration 2025. Last year the event saw participation of 7900 students from 58 schools in the fortnight long celebrations.

Key Highlights of the Campaign:

a. Weave Exhibition Pavilion: Live displays various iconic weaves of India.

b. Interactive Workshops: Daily sessions on natural loom techniques, knowledge sessions, quiz competition etc

c. Storytelling Installations: Journey of India's handlooms told through films, archives, and personal narratives.

d. Youth Engagement Programs: School and college outreach, competitions, and guided tours to connect youth with textile heritage.


