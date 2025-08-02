403
Raffles Udaipur Celebrates 4 Years Of Elegance With A Month Of Curated Experiences
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 2025 - Raffles Udaipur marks a magnificent milestone as it completes four years of timeless luxury, gracious service, and unforgettable memories. Nestled amidst the scenic Udai Sagar Lake and surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, the hotel commemorates this moment with a month-long celebration featuring a series of thoughtful events and offerings, welcoming guests to experience Raffles' signature elegance, now extended to the newly unveiled Raffles Lakeshore.
Over the past four wonderful years, Raffles Udaipur has been honoured with some of the most prestigious recognitions in the luxury hospitality space. The property has been celebrated for its stunning architecture and design, acknowledged as one of India's most iconic wedding destinations, and lauded for its outstanding dining experiences, including Sawai Kitchen which has earned awards for fine dining and guest experience. Its bars and mixology programmes have been commended for innovation, while the Raffles Spa has been named among the finest wellness retreats in the country.
The anniversary month commences with an exclusive Bar Takeover on 2nd August at Lakeshore, curated by the legendary Yangdup Lama. This immersive evening of spirited mixology features a bespoke beverage menu conceptualised for the occasion, complemented by a high-energy DJ performance, promising an unforgettable start to the month's festivities.
In honour of this milestone, Raffles Udaipur introduces an exclusive Anniversary Stay Longer offer, inviting guests to linger and savour the beauty of India's most elegant island retreat. Guests staying for a minimum of three nights through the anniversary month can enjoy a stay in a luxurious room or suite, a sumptuous breakfast each morning at The Dining Room, 15% savings on dining (excluding alcohol), and 15% savings on rejuvenating treatments at the Raffles Spa. This extended-stay experience is designed to encourage travellers to slow down and immerse themselves in the tranquillity and elegance of Raffles Udaipur.
The anniversary month will continue to unfold with thoughtfully curated experiences, including an intimate Blindfold Dining Experience by invitation and other exclusive offerings. Each moment has been crafted to embody the brand's legacy of fine craftsmanship, wellbeing, and meaningful celebrations.
"As Raffles Udaipur enters its fifth year, the property continues to expand its vision, creating spaces and experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable, inviting discerning travellers to immerse themselves in a legacy that transcends time," said Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
