Zelensky Visits High-Rise Destroyed By Russian Strike In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President shared the news via his Telegram channel.

"It's impossible to justify what Russia is doing. We will never forgive the killing of our people, these brutal strikes. With yesterday's strike on Kyiv, Russia killed 31 people. 179 were injured. My sincere condolences to the families, the loved ones, and to all who have lost what they held dearest. This was one of the most brutal strikes on the capital," the President wrote.

"Today, at the site of the destroyed section of a nine-story residential building, I spoke with our people. The state will definitely help and support all those affected. I am grateful to everyone who worked at the scene – those who rescued, treated, and cleared the rubble. This kind of mutual support is incredibly important. We will certainly continue our efforts to provide greater protection for our people," Zelensky added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Friday, August 1, was declared the Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of Russia's combined attack on July 31.

Photo: Office of the President