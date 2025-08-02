Trump Takes Step Back From Philippines In South China Sea

MENAFN - Asia Times) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's recent visit to the White House promised to set a new tone for US strategy. The contrast with the Biden administration was vivid: President Donald Trump mostly discussed trade with Marcos and seemed eager to downplay any militarized rivalry with China.

It's an encouraging pivot from the Biden administration's approach, which escalated the US-China rivalry.

Last year, President Joe Biden was focused on the so-called“latticework” of alliances in the Asia-Pacific, holding a trilateral summit with both Marcos and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan. The rather clear intention was to balance and even contain China's rise.

By contrast, while Trump did briefly praise the ongoing military exercises between the US and the Philippines, there was no mention of the trilateral initiatives with Japan. Instead, Trump seemed eager to tamp down the US-China rivalry, at least in the Philippines context.

There was only minimal discussion of tensions in the South China Sea and these came at the behest of Marcos. Trump reportedly “professed that he didn't mind if the Philippines got along with China.”

Such a clear effort to defuse the US-China rivalry could simply reflect Trump's desire to secure a near-term summit with Chinese leader President Xi Jinping.