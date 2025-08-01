Have You Sipped On Safcha, The Emirati Twist On Matcha Yet?

For matcha lovers and those who want to try it without worrying about sleepless nights, a new caffeine-free alternative has emerged from the UAE: safcha. Saaf Cafe, an Emirati concept inspired by the palm tree, a national symbol of heritage and identity, now serves the drink made from dried palm fronds.

Safcha mimics the properties of matcha - a heavy pour of antioxidants and nutrients - sans the caffeine. Like the Japanese tea, the drink is green, and its production - the leaves are carefully selected, steamed, dried, and stone-ground into a fine powder - inspired by its overseas counterpart. The name itself blends the words 'saaf', which is Arabic for palm fronds, and matcha. It is ideal for those looking for a calming drink or an earthy local flavour.

Mohammed Al Badwawi, brother of the founder of Saaf Cafe, told KT LUXE:“During our participation in an exhibition in Saudi Arabia, we discovered a new product called safcha. We were immediately drawn to it because it perfectly aligns with our vision of offering products made from the palm tree.”

By promoting this healthy beverage, the cafe hopes to attract the younger generation by providing food and juices that align with modern health trends, such as caffeine-free coffee alternatives similar to matcha.“We've always aimed to offer choices that suit everyone, including those who are sensitive to caffeine,” Al Badwawi added.

Now, safcha has become a staple on the extensive cafe menu.

Hatta effect

Saaf Cafe was established in 2024 in Hatta, and its name pays tribute to the natural environment and cultural heritage of the mountainous Hatta region.

It also seeks to promote the culture of using dates by presenting them in various forms - from coffee infused with date extract, priced at Dh30, to other beverages such as“Basr Juice” (made from fresh dates), Spanish Latte with dates, and V60 with dates. The menu also includes dishes like date pizza, date tiramisu, and rutab (semi-ripe dates) cheesecake, with prices ranging from Dh15 to Dh45. Al Badwawi explained:“We wanted everything to be inspired by Hatta, from the name to the ingredients.”

Saaf Cafe is not just a business project; it is a contribution to the community. We want people to see the palm tree not just as a symbol but also as a source of nourishment, wellness, and inspiration"

Mohammed Al Badwawi

In addition to beverages and desserts flavoured with dates, the cafe also offers personal care products such as date oil for hair, facial serum, eyelash oil, body oil, and date patches for eyes, feet, and joints.“Saaf Cafe is not just a business project; it is a contribution to the community. We want people to see the palm tree not just as a symbol but also as a source of nourishment, wellness, and inspiration,” he said.

The cafe was founded by Ali Al Badwawi, a retired government employee, former FIFA referee, and former member of the UAE Football Association. Al Badwawi views the project as a tribute to Emirati heritage.

With more than 150 palm trees on the family farm, the Al Badwawi estate supplies the dates used to produce the beverages and food items served at the cafe.

More than a cafe

It's usually location that draws a crowd, but in the case of this cafe, it was the site of operation that proved to be the challenge. (It is located inside Dubai Municipality's Al Wadi Park at Hatta.) However, a collaboration with the local municipality helped turn the cafe into a visitor attraction.“It was difficult to design a marketing plan that would draw people into the park to visit the cafe, but the municipality cooperated by placing a sign for the cafe inside the park,” he said.

The venue functions as both a cafe and a restaurant, featuring two floors and an outdoor space. It was established to serve local products. The cafe blends traditional and modern atmospheres, and offers a unique dining experience suitable for all ages, including traditional breakfasts and other meals. Services include dine-in, online ordering, and soon, a new branch in Mirdif, Dubai.

The cafe also organises events and initiatives aligned with local culture, such as dedicating special hours for only women, where people can connect over snacks and a cup of safcha.