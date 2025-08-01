GRUPO CLARIN S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS



Buenos Aires, 08/01/2025 / 15:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Grupo Clarín S.A.



Grupo Clarín S.A. (BYMA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, August 11, 2025, after markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

The webcast presentation will also be available at

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Samantha Olivieri

Tel: +54 11 4309 7104

Email: ... In New York:

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira | Marcella E. Dragone

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: ...

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.

08/01/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group

