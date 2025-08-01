CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS



Buenos Aires, 08/01/2025 / 15:30, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Cablevision Holding S.A. (London, NYSE)



Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BYMA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, August 11, 2025, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

The webcast presentation will also be available at:

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

Cablevisión Holding S.A

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Julian Brescia, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417

Email: ...



In New York:

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: ...

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

08/01/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group

