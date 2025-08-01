Historic Mine Site's Similarities To Renowned Broken Hill Deposit Generates Excitement For Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF)



Canadian-based ESGold is preparing to begin a tailings cleanup and reuse operation at its Montauban historic mine site holdings, with plans to generate revenues that can eventually be invested in new exploration at the site without dependence on market funding

ESGold recently announced the results of a non-invasive Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey at the site, which identified several significant genetic and structural similarities with the globally renowned Broken Hill deposit in New South Wales, Australia

The analogues between Montauban and Broken Hill strengthen ESGold's theory that exploration potential remains open at depth both vertically and laterally for a polymetallic deposit, reinforcing the company's evolving view of Montauban as a structurally complex, vertically continuous mineral system The near-term tailings reuse cash flow strategy is expected to generate $350 million during the first few years of operation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Sustainable gold mining innovator ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is reporting the excitement over findings that its Montauban recovery site in Quebec, Canada, shows significant similarities with a globally renowned metal deposit in Australia - shifting Montauban from classification as a simple historic producer to a high-impact exploration opportunity.

The company's Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey produced seismic imaging results that support ESGold's theory that the gold and silver mine site covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) west of Quebec's capital city shares significant genetic and structural similarities with the globally renowned...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN