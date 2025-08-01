Historic Mine Site's Similarities To Renowned Broken Hill Deposit Generates Excitement For Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF)
-
Canadian-based ESGold is preparing to begin a tailings cleanup and reuse operation at its Montauban historic mine site holdings, with plans to generate revenues that can eventually be invested in new exploration at the site without dependence on market funding
ESGold recently announced the results of a non-invasive Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey at the site, which identified several significant genetic and structural similarities with the globally renowned Broken Hill deposit in New South Wales, Australia
The analogues between Montauban and Broken Hill strengthen ESGold's theory that exploration potential remains open at depth both vertically and laterally for a polymetallic deposit, reinforcing the company's evolving view of Montauban as a structurally complex, vertically continuous mineral system
The near-term tailings reuse cash flow strategy is expected to generate $350 million during the first few years of operation
Sustainable gold mining innovator ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is reporting the excitement over findings that its Montauban recovery site in Quebec, Canada, shows significant similarities with a globally renowned metal deposit in Australia - shifting Montauban from classification as a simple historic producer to a high-impact exploration opportunity.
The company's Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey produced seismic imaging results that support ESGold's theory that the gold and silver mine site covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) west of Quebec's capital city shares significant genetic and structural similarities with the globally renowned...
