Top Publications Highlight 'Qatar As Perfect Tourist Destination'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several leading international publications, of late have highlighted the emergence of Qatar as a top tourist destination with a number of unique features. These include some of the leaders in the industry such as Travel And Tour World (TTW), CNN, Times of India among others.
According to a recent article by Travel And Tour World,“Qatar is the perfect destination for those seeking cultural charm, luxury experiences and winter sunshine all in one place.” The digital magazine notes October to May as the best time to visit the country with the best weather of enough sunshine and cool winter.
It also highlights several unique features of Qatar as the main attractions to visit the country. Some of the features noted by the magazine are: Safety for travellers; Culinary experience of diverse flavours; Qatari hospitality; Unmatched desert beauty; Rich blend of tradition and modern art among others. The magazine says that Qatar is known for its outstanding safety, making it one of the most secure destinations globally.
TTW points out:“Qatar is the perfect destination for travellers looking to experience a seamless blend of cultural charm, luxury, and winter sunshine. With its rich history, thriving arts scene, and traditional hospitality, Qatar offers a captivating cultural experience.”
The publication also notes that the modern luxury with world-class hotels, gourmet dining, and exclusive shopping as other plus points of the country.“The country's mild winter weather, with clear skies and pleasant temperatures, makes it an ideal place to explore outdoor adventures or simply unwind. Whether you're looking to immerse yourself in the local culture or indulge in a luxurious getaway, Qatar provides the best of both worlds, making it a must-visit destination for every traveller,” adds the magazine.
CNN in a recent article says that the beachfronts and water parks; mangroves nature reserves, unforgettable desert experiences among others as some of the best experiences that Qatar offers for the visitors.
According to CNN“until recently, Qatar was considered an 'emerging' destination. That all changed when the country hosted the 2022 World Cup, bringing it into the global spotlight. Tourist numbers surpassed five million for the first time in 2024, up 25% on the year before.”
The television major continues that Qatar has everything families could want: Year-round sunshine, beautiful beaches, dedicated holiday resorts with plenty of activities for kids and unforgettable landscapes in which to enjoy safe and convenient experiences that leave travellers wanting to come back time and again.
Times of India last week hailed Qatar saying it“is emerging as a major travel destination”. The newspaper notes that Qatar is a top tourism destination that offers visitors with several attractions and points out that the best time of the year to visit the country is November to March for pleasant weather.
The daily says:“Qatar isn't just sand and skyscrapers anymore (although it does those very well). This Gulf gem has become a serious travel destination complete with five-star everything, world-class museums, and a growing list of events.”
“Even if you visit in the off-season, Qatar has plenty to offer indoors, from luxury shopping to world-class spas to Michelin- starred meals. No matter when you go, just come curious and leave room in your suitcase, because Qatar blends tradition and modern glam in ways that just might surprise you,” the news paper adds.
