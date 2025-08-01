Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Magyar

2025-08-01 11:00:24

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar earlier today to reaffirm the U.S.-Hungary partnership. The meeting centered on expanding commercial ties and deepening strong economic cooperation, particularly expanding opportunities for U.S. business in Hungary.

