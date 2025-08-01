Secretary Rubio's Call With Canadian Foreign Minister Anand

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. They discussed the security situation in Haiti and the Middle East, including how Hamas continues to obstruct peace.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.