Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With Canadian Foreign Minister Anand

Secretary Rubio's Call With Canadian Foreign Minister Anand


2025-08-01 11:00:24

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. They discussed the security situation in Haiti and the Middle East, including how Hamas continues to obstruct peace.

MENAFN01082025004514009831ID1109875181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search