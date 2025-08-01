Tajikistan Sees Strong Growth In Industrial Exports In 1H2025
The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Export Agency under the Government of Tajikistan. In the course of the meeting, the officials noted a significant rise in the country's total foreign trade turnover, which amounted to $4.7 billion. This represents a growth of $316.8 million or 7.2 percent year-on-year.
According to information, total exports of domestic products, excluding precious metals and stones, amounted to $953.2 million, up by $255.2 million or 36.6 percent from the first half of the previous year.
In addition, Tajikistan exported 90,300 tons of agricultural products worth $33.9 million during the reporting period, an increase of 13,200 tons or $5 million compared to the same period in 2024.
The structure of agricultural exports was dominated by dried fruits, which accounted for $18.2 million or 53.7 percent of the total, followed by fruits ($7.9 million or 23.2 percent), vegetables ($4.7 million or 13.8 percent), and other types of agricultural products ($3.1 million or 9.2 percent).
