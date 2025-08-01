Abbas Says Portugal's Intention To Recognise State Of Palestine“Positive Step”

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Aug 2 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, welcomed yesterday, Portugal's announcement of its intention to take steps to pave the way for its recognition of the Palestinian state next month, describing it as a“positive step.”

“We appreciate this courageous and positive step by the Portuguese government, which consolidates the path of the two-state solution, and confirms the international community's consensus, on the need to end the suffering of the Palestinian people,” Abbas said in a statement.

Abbas called on countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to take such steps in support of peace.

Portuguese Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, said on Thursday that, the government intends to consult President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and all political parties represented in Parliament, to consider recognising the State of Palestine during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in Sept.– NNN-WAFA