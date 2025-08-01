LG To Army Officers: Vow To Eliminate Every Terrorist
Addressing the officers and faculty at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar, LG Sinha laid emphasis on the urgent need for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to tackle terrorism and safeguard national interests.“We must vow to eliminate every terrorist and terrorist organisation that threatens our safety, security and prosperity,” he said.
Thanking officers from all three services, he praised their commitment to national unity and sovereignty.“I congratulate and thank the outstanding officers of the three services for keeping all citizens safe and safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country,” Sinha noted.
He also outlined a range of reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in recent years, aimed at driving inclusive development and ensuring sustained peace and stability in the region.
The delegation, led by Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi, Commandant of the Army War College, included faculty members and senior officers from various security forces. The interaction reflected India's increasing emphasis on joint civil-military preparedness to confront contemporary geopolitical and strategic challenges.
