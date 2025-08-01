Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
XRP Has Surpassed The $3.60 Mark, And Ripplecoin Mining Allows Holders To Easily Cash In Their Daily Gains.


2025-08-01 09:01:34
(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) XRP Enters a Key Breakout Window; Ripplecoin Mining Helps You Start a Crypto Cash Flow with a Low Barrier

Los Angeles, California, 1st August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, With Ripple's XRP surging over 42% in the past month, market attention has shifted to whether it can break through the key resistance level of $3.97. Technical analysis suggests that a successful breakout could push XRP towards the $4.66 area. To help investors lock in profits amidst price fluctuations, leading AI computing platform Ripplecoin Mining has announced a new“Free Start” mining strategy, allowing users to earn daily passive income from XRP, BTC, and other digital assets with a simple registratio .

XRP's price fluctuates, is the next leg of its upward trend imminent?

According to recent market data, XRP is currently trading between $2.92 and $3.61. Technical indicators such as the RSI (49.46) and MACD are both in a balanced state, indicating a moderate bullish momentum. Analysts point to $3.18 as a decisive pivot point. Once the price breaks through the mid-term resistance of $3.97, a strong upward trend could be triggered, with a maximum target of $4.66

At this critical turning point, more and more investors are seeking stable, secure, and transaction-free income paths. Ripplecoin Mining's new strategy addresses this demand, providing XRP holders with a“hold and earn” solution through a decentralized intelligent algorithm.

Ripplecoin Mining Launches“Free Income” Plan, Supporting Daily Payments in XRP and BTC

Ripplecoin Mining's free startup plan is available to users worldwide. It supports paying for cloud computing contracts with mainstream cryptocurrencies like XRP and BTC. No hardware or technical requirements are required, truly enabling“sign up and receive mining power , automatically cash out your holdings.”

Key highlights include:

Register and Get Free Mining Power: New users receive $15 in free computing power upon registration, and receive daily XRP and BTC earnings, with no initial investment required.

Multi-Currency Payment Support: Compatible with mainstream digital assets like XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, and USDT, with real-time conversion, eliminating the need for manual conversion.

AI Scheduling Engine: Based on AI algorithms, it intelligently allocates global computing resources to optimize mining efficiency and energy efficiency.

Daily Profit Payment: All contracts receive daily profits, which are automatically deposited into your account and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Global Participation: The platform covers over 180 countries and supports multilingual operations, serving crypto users worldwide.

How to start your“free income” journey?

In just three steps, you can convert digital assets like XRP and BTC into daily cash income:

Register an account

Visit the official website and create a free account to instantly receive a $15 hashrate bonus.

Deposit to participate

Select the deposit currency (e.g., XRP) in the backend. The system will generate a unique wallet address, with a minimum investment of 35 XRP.

Select a contract and wait for the rewards

The platform offers cloud computing contracts with various terms and return rates. Users will automatically receive coins daily after activation. Some examples of contracts are as follows:

Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Earnings Total Revenue
$100 2Days $5 $100 + $10
$500 5Days $6.5 $500 + $32
$1,350 10Days $18 $1,350 + $180
$3,000 14Days $42 $3,000 + $588
$8,100 21Days $122 $8,100 + $2,568
$22,500 30Days $387 $23,500 + $11,610

Empowering XRP holders to generate real cash flow with computing power

Ripplecoin Mining's Chief Operating Officer stated in the announcement:“We hope to help XRP holders transform price uncertainty into stable returns, without the need for trading experience or fear of market volatility.”

The company also revealed that it will soon support combined contracts and ETH mining plans, further expanding multi-currency income channels and creating a more flexible and sustainable passive income solution for global digital asset investors.

About Ripplecoin Mining

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the UK, Ripplecoin Mining is a leading global regulated cloud mining platform. Supporting major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE, the platform provides stable, secure, and high-yield cloud mining services to over 9.5 million users worldwide through its renewable energy-powered data centers and AI-powered computing system.

Learn more:

Official Website:

App Download: #/ap

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

