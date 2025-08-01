Trump Fires 'Biden-Appointee' Top Labour Statistics Official Erika Mcentarfer After Weak Jobs Report: 'Must Be Fair...'
In a statement posted on social media on Friday, Trump announced he had instructed his team to sack Erika McEntarfer - a Biden appointee -“IMMEDIATELY.” He added,“Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can't be manipulated for political purposes.”
Not long after Trump posted about firing the BLS chief on Truth Social, Chavez-DeRemer chimed in on X, naming deputy commissioner William Wiatrowski as acting head of the agency.
“I agree wholeheartedly with @POTUS that our jobs numbers must be fair, accurate, and never manipulated for political purposes,” she wrote, echoing Trump's unfounded claims.JD Vance, Labor Dept Praised Jobs Data Trump Now Slams
Vice President JD Vance and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer attempted to cast a favourable light on disappointing jobs figures just hours before their boss , President Donald Trump, dismissed the official responsible for the data - alleging, without evidence, that the gloomy report was politically driven.
Vance shared a graphic on X highlighting a rise in employment among native-born workers alongside a decline in jobs for foreign-born individuals, implying this shift was a direct outcome of the Trump administration's immigration policies.US Jobs Data
Friday's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed payrolls increased 73,000 in July and that the prior two months were revised down by nearly 260,000. In the past three months, employment growth has averaged 35,000 - the worst since the Covid-19 pandemic.
(More to come...)
