OLIVE YOUNG Brings Leading K-Beauty Brands And All Live Young Philosophy To KCON LA 2025 As Title Sponsor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This activation marks a major milestone in the brand's journey to bring its trusted K-beauty experience to North America, with its first U.S. store set to open in Los Angeles in late H1 2026. The brand's presence at KCON reflects its commitment to making K-beauty more accessible, inclusive, and experience-driven for global audiences.

At KCON LA, OLIVE YOUNG will spotlight a total of 66 brands including their award-winning private label brands- BIOHEAL BOH , BRINGGREEN , and COLORGRAM - where 164 products from 64 brands will be featured through immersive, interactive zones designed to introduce U.S. audiences to the brand's curated approach to skincare, color, and wellness.

Booth Highlights Include:

K-Skincare Starter Kit: "Beauty Box" Pop-Up with Global App Integration

As part of the pop-up experience, attendees are invited to discover OLIVE YOUNG's "Beauty Box," a curated starter kit featuring standout products from six K-beauty brands available in the U.S. assortment, including Biodance, Dr, numbuzin, and ROUND LAB. Guests who engage in the experience will have the opportunity to extend their discovery journey through the OLIVE YOUNG Global website and app, where a limited-time exclusive chance to explore a pop-up offering will be available.

Core Skincare Showcase: A Glimpse into the First U.S. Store

A dedicated zone spotlights OLIVE YOUNG's four essential skincare categories-Essence & Serum, Sun Care, Sheet Masks & Pads, and Creams-offering a first look at hero SKUs likely to be included in the upcoming U.S. retail launch..

Exclusive Experience Zones: Discover OLIVE YOUNG's Private Brands

Visitors can immerse themselves in interactive brand zones from OLIVE YOUNG's top-performing private labels:



BIOHEAL BOH: Explore anti-aging and lifting solutions in the BIOHEAL BOH Lab.

BRINGGREEN: Get personalized skin trouble diagnosis at the BRINGGREEN Nurse's Office. COLORGRAM: Play with high-quality color at COLORGRAM's Colorful Art Room.

"We're excited to bring our 'All Live Young' philosophy to life at KCON LA 2025 through curated products, thoughtful retail innovation, and a focus on experience," said Sehoon Jin, Executive Vice President of Global Platform Business at OLIVE YOUNG. "This is a meaningful step in bringing OLIVE YOUNG's trusted and inclusive K-beauty experience to the U.S. market."

ABOUT OLIVE YOUNG:

Established in 1999, OLIVE YOUNG is South Korea's leading beauty and health retailer, dedicated to helping everyone live a healthy and beautiful life. The brand philosophy, "All Live Young," reflects OLIVE YOUNG's vision of inspiring customers to embrace wellness and beauty at every stage of life. Through its flagship store and online platforms, OLIVE YOUNG offers a curated selection of trendy and innovative K-beauty and wellness products, loved by customers worldwide. With over 1,370 stores, more than 20 years of expertise, and strong global partnerships, OLIVE YOUNG continues to set the standard for innovation, accessibility, and customer-focused retail in the K-beauty and wellness industry. As part of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company based in South Korea, OLIVE YOUNG delivers the value of healthy beauty to customers everywhere.

