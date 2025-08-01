Cybeats Amends Conversion Price Of Convertible Debentures
The conversion price for the convertible debentures has been repriced to $0.10 per common share which was previously at $0.30 per common share. As part of the repricing amendment, each holder of Convertible Debentures shall have thirty (30) days to convert the Convertible Debentures following written notice to the holders if during the term the common shares of the Company close above $0.125 per share on each trading day for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days (the " Acceleration Period "). If the Holder does not elect to convert during the Acceleration Period, then the conversion price shall be reverted back to $0.30.
About Cybeats Technologies Corp.
Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website:
