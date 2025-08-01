Veteran IT Leader Will Decatur Joins MET Florida Board

Will Decatur CTO - MET Florida

Decatur's appointment highlights years of hands-on innovation and growth across Southwest Florida's IT sector.

- - Will Decatur, CTO, MET FloridaFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MET Florida is proud to announce the appointment of Will Decatur to its Board of Directors, formalizing a leadership role that has already shaped the company's growth for more than six years. Since taking on the position of Chief Technology Officer in 2018, Decatur has led the company's expansion from a boutique IT operation into a fully managed services provider serving businesses and government agencies across Southwest Florida. His board appointment marks a new chapter in MET Florida's evolution-one that reflects both the company's commitment to local economic impact and its increasing investment in emerging technologies like intelligent automation and AI-driven infrastructure.“I've always believed IT should be invisible when it's working right,” said Decatur.“Our job is to eliminate the distractions, clean up the noise, and help businesses get back to focusing on what they do best. Joining the board gives me a broader platform to ensure that mission stays at the core of everything we do.”Decatur's track record with MET Florida includes projects ranging from EHR deployments and data center builds to regional Microsoft 365 rollouts and zero-trust security initiatives. He's also played a key role in developing the company's multi-tiered service model, which offers Tier 1 through Tier 4 support-from help desk to executive technology strategy-under a single, transparent agreement. One of the largest growth drivers was the inclusion of at-cost software licensing for managed service clients-allowing businesses to consolidate expenses and avoid paying inflated retail rates for essential platforms like Microsoft 365, endpoint security, and cloud infrastructure.The approach has been especially effective for small to mid-sized businesses with limited IT staff, or large corporations seeking deep licensing discounts. Instead of relying on one overworked technician or juggling multiple vendors, clients get streamlined support with predictable billing and access to a deep bench of expertise.Under Decatur's technical leadership, MET Florida has solidified its presence in Southwest Florida, with ongoing efforts to expand into adjacent markets. His recent initiatives also include establishing the company as a registered vendor with regional governments, preparing it to compete for contracts involving public infrastructure, smart city initiatives, and municipal automation.“A big part of my role has always been education,” Decatur added.“Helping clients understand not just the technology, but how it impacts their compliance, their operations, and their bottom line. That's something we've baked into every service we offer.”In 2023, MET Florida formally restructured as a Florida-based C-corporation to support long-term growth and public sector alignment. The shift allowed the company to scale its licensing, compliance, and security offerings, while continuing to provide personalized service to the small business community.With a strong foundation in place, Decatur's board seat will allow him to focus more intently on MET Florida's strategic roadmap-advising on R&D investments, AI service lines, cybersecurity frameworks, and multi-vendor ecosystems designed to serve highly regulated industries.The board appointment also serves as a milestone in Decatur's broader career, one rooted in practical engineering and entrepreneurial execution. Prior to joining MET Florida, he led large-scale digital transformation efforts, including a multi-year modernization of the eScholar data platform for the state of Texas-one of the largest educational data systems in the country. In that role, he focused on managing secure identity for millions of student records and aligning cross-district operations-ensuring data integrity without unnecessary technical disruption. He also led the end-to-end development of a $2 million electronic health records system for a Texas healthcare organization, overseeing the full project lifecycle-from scoping and stakeholder alignment to compliance planning and go-live execution. Across both public and private sector work, Decatur has built a reputation for managing large teams, coordinating interdepartmental efforts, and aligning technical delivery with organizational strategy-all while staying accountable to budget and performance benchmarks.His leadership style emphasizes pragmatic innovation.“AI, automation, cloud-these aren't buzzwords to me,” said Decatur.“They're tools we use every day to reduce friction, cut costs, and improve outcomes for real businesses.”Decatur's role as both board member and CTO signals MET Florida's intention to stay agile and engineer-first as it expands its offerings in AI implementation, IT compliance, and small business enablement across the state.Beyond client work, Decatur has also been instrumental in supporting Southwest Florida's broader tech ecosystem. He's mentored up-and-coming IT professionals, partnered with local colleges for workforce development initiatives, and supported regional nonprofits in implementing secure, modern infrastructure. Looking ahead, Decatur plans to help MET Florida deepen its partnerships with local municipalities, education providers, and cloud vendors. His goal is to strengthen the company's ability to support digital modernization efforts across industries-especially those grappling with tight budgets, legacy systems, or heightened compliance pressures.“We're entering a phase where automation and secure infrastructure are no longer nice-to-haves,” Decatur said.“They're foundational. And our clients need solutions that meet those demands without breaking their budgets or disrupting their day-to-day.”________________________________________About MET FloridaFounded in 2005, as METVI and later as METFL, merging these companies in 2023 to form MET Florida, MET Florida is a managed IT and technology services provider headquartered in Southwest Florida. The company specializes in IT support, cybersecurity, infrastructure, licensing, automation, and compliance for small and mid-sized organizations across healthcare, legal, nonprofit, and public sectors.MET Florida's mission is to give growing organizations a true technology partner-one that delivers high-quality, transparent, and deeply accountable support without the cost and complexity of traditional IT models. Through its multi-tiered service structure and vendor-neutral philosophy, the company provides a flexible approach to IT, offering clients everything from day-to-day troubleshooting to high-level infrastructure planning and project execution. MET Florida also maintains strong relationships with local ISPs, software providers, and cloud platforms, enabling integrated solutions that align with clients' business goals.As a Microsoft Partner and regional advocate for ethical tech adoption, MET Florida is committed to building long-term, trust-based relationships. From Naples to Sarasota, the company continues to lead by example-bridging the gap between innovation and execution. For more information or to schedule a free consultation visit MET Florida today.

