Hawaii Medical College Celebrates 18 Years Training Students For Healthcare Careers

- Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College, HI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hawaii Medical College proudly celebrates 18 years of empowering students and transforming lives through focused, career-driven education in healthcare . Founded in 2007, the college has helped thousands of students enter the healthcare workforce with well-paying, stable jobs - and the skills to grow and advance in their careers.Offering diploma, degree, and fast-track options, Hawaii Medical College is known for flexible, high-impact programs that lead to real opportunities in Hawaii's essential healthcare industry. Programs include:Diplomas earned in 10 months for:.Clinical Medical Assistant.Pharmacy Technician.Healthcare Administration, Billing & CodingAssociate of Applied Science (AAS) Degrees in 18 months for:.Clinical Medical Assistant.Healthcare Administration, Billing & CodingFast Track Programs in weeks:.Basic Nurse Aide.Advanced Nurse Aide“The past 18 years have been a journey of growth - not just for the college, but for every student who trusted us with their future,” said Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College.“Our mission has always been clear: to provide high-quality education that leads directly to meaningful employment, financial stability, professional advancement, and contribution to our communities. We are proud to continue delivering on that promise every day.”Hawaii Medical College's institutional values focus on three pillars:.Growth Mindset: Cultivating skills with effective strategies and a culture of continual improvement..Passionate Commitment: Maintaining high ethical and professional standards and nurturing strong community and employer relationships..Supportive Environment: Fostering trust, teamwork, and a resource-rich environment for both students and staff.Hawaii Medical College prepares students for high-demand healthcare careers . Graduates of work in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, long-term care facilities, and administrative healthcare settings throughout the state. Many alumni move into positions with room for advancement, thanks to the college's employer-aligned curriculum and hands-on, practical training.Small class sizes, flexible scheduling, and ongoing career services make HMC an ideal choice for adult learners, working parents, and anyone ready to build a better future through healthcare.As Hawaii continues to face a critical shortage of qualified healthcare professionals, Hawaii Medical College remains a vital training ground for tomorrow's workforce - and a trusted partner in strengthening the state's healthcare system.About Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii's largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding administrators to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year, the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.###

