Seychelles Strengthens Educational Foundation With 158 New Qualified Educators

President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, served as guests of honour, at the graduation ceremony Seychelles Institute of Teacher Education (SITE) 2021-2025 cohort, held at the International Conference Centre Seychelles (ICCS), Friday afternoon.

The ceremony celebrated a pivotal achievement in the nation's educational advancement as 158 graduates received their qualifications across diverse educational disciplines. The graduating cohort represents a significant investment in the nation's educational infrastructure, with qualifications spanning early childhood through secondary education. Recipients earned credentials including the Certificate in Child Care and Development through both traditional full-time study and Recognition of Prior Learning pathways, ensuring accessibility for diverse learner backgrounds.

The ceremony highlighted the Institute's commitment to flexible learning approaches, with 79 early childhood education graduates completing their studies through Blended Learning Mode, specifically designed to accommodate working professionals seeking career advancement without interrupting their service to the community.

The evening's pinnacle featured the presentation of prestigious awards recognizing exceptional academic and professional achievement. Ibraham Adrienne received the coveted President's Cup and the Male Award for his exemplary conduct, outstanding academic performance, excellence in professional practices, and active institutional participation.

Additional honours included the Seychelles Institute of Teacher Education Award, presented to Ms. Shanah Jouaneau, Ms. Bertline Freminot was recognized with the Most Improved Award, celebrating remarkable academic progress and dedication.

SITE Director Mrs. Mavis Lespoir addressed the graduates with emphasis on their transformative role in shaping Seychelles' educational landscape. "Eachof you represents what SITE stands for: growth, perseverance, and service to the nation. You are the living proof of what our 'Future Builders: Teaching the Nation Forward' campaign represents. You have chosen to shape lives and inspire futures," she declared, urging graduates to embrace their roles as nation builders.

The diverse qualification portfolio reflects SITE's holistic approach to educational excellence, encompassing Diploma programs in Early Childhood Education, Primary Education, and specialized secondary education disciplines including Mathematics and History & Geography. Advanced qualifications were also conferred in The Arts, Technology and Enterprise, and Health and Physical Education, alongside Advanced Diploma in Education recipients.

The ceremony drew distinguished attendance including Minister of Education Dr. Justin Valentin, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Hon. Sebastien Pillay, Principal Secretaries, Members of the National Assembly, SITE Governing Board members, graduates' families, and SITE management and staff.

