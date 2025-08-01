Ambassador Gao Wenqi Meets Rwandan Finance Minister MURANGWA

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

On July 31, Ambassador Gao Wenqi paid a courtesy call on Hon. Yusuf MURANGWA, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda.

Amb. Gao pledged to join hands with the Rwandan side to implement the important consensus reached by the two Heads of State and the outcomes of FOCAC Beijing Summit. He looked forward to deepening China-Rwanda practical cooperation in various fields and advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Minister MURANGWA appreciated the long-term support of China to the economic and social development of Rwanda. He expressed his readiness to work with Chinese side to further practical cooperation and enrich the connotation of bilateral relations.

