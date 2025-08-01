MENAFN - GetNews)



TLC Private Home Care Continues to Provide Expert Home Care for Dementia in Sandwich, MA - offering compassionate, personalized support that helps seniors live with dignity and comfort in the familiarity of home Private Home Care reaffirms its commitment to expert dementia home care in Sandwich, MA, helping families navigate the challenges of memory loss with compassion and professionalism. Led by Certified Dementia Practitioner Jolene Cicchese, TLC offers personalized, in-home support that promotes stability, dignity, and peace of mind. Their services empower both clients and caregivers, making aging in place safe and comforting for those living with dementia.

Sandwich, MA - TLC Private Home Care, a leading local provider of personalized in-home care, today reaffirms its commitment to the Sandwich community and surrounding areas by continuing to offer its specialized dementia care services. Led by Jolene Cicchese, a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP), the organization focuses on providing compassionate and professional support to individuals with dementia and their families, allowing them to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. This ongoing dedication addresses a critical need for expert Dementia Home Care in Sandwich, MA, ensuring local families have a trusted partner in their care journey.

The decision to continue focusing on dementia care stems from a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by families in the region. As the population ages, the demand for knowledgeable and empathetic caregivers who are trained in dementia's complexities grows. TLC Private Home Care recognizes that navigating a dementia diagnosis can be overwhelming for families, who often require more than just standard assistance. They need a support system that understands the cognitive, emotional, and physical aspects of the condition.

One of the primary benefits of this specialized service is the ability for clients to age in place safely and with dignity. Remaining in a familiar home environment can significantly reduce anxiety, confusion, and agitation often associated with dementia. Caregivers from TLC Private Home Care are trained to create a stable, structured routine that fosters a sense of security. This personalized, one-on-one attention is tailored to the individual's specific needs and preferences, promoting their well-being and preserving their quality of life for as long as possible.

Furthermore, the service provides invaluable support and respite for family caregivers. Entrusting a loved one's care to trained professionals grants families peace of mind and relieves the immense physical and emotional stress of full-time caregiving. This allows them to focus on spending quality time with their loved one, rather than managing the demanding tasks of daily care. The comprehensive in-home care for dementia in Sandwich, MA, offered by TLC Private Home Care ensures that the entire family unit feels supported, educated, and empowered.

"Our mission has always been to treat every client like family," said Jolene Cicchese, founder and owner of TLC Private Home Care. "When a loved one is diagnosed with dementia, it impacts the entire family unit. We are here not just to provide expert care for the individual, but to be a pillar of support and a trusted resource for their loved ones. Seeing a family regain a sense of balance and peace of mind is the most rewarding part of what we do here in Sandwich."

TLC Private Home Care will continue to serve Sandwich and the surrounding areas, offering flexible care plans that range from a few hours a week to 24/7 support. The organization remains dedicated to being a community leader in dementia care, helping families navigate their path with compassion, expertise, and unwavering support.

About TLC Private Home Care:

TLC Private Home Care is a trusted provider of non-medical in-home care services. Specializing in dementia and Alzheimer's care, the organization is committed to helping seniors live independently and comfortably in their own homes by providing personalized and compassionate assistance. TLC is a Memory Screening center in association with the Alzheimer's foundation of America.