Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas Scholarship For Future Doctors Announces National Call For Applications From Aspiring Medical Students

Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas Scholarship for Future Doctors

Glen Cove, New York - The Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas Scholarship for Future Doctors is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and a clear commitment to pursuing a career in medicine. This prestigious initiative, founded by Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas , aims to support and recognize the next generation of medical professionals preparing to address the evolving challenges of 21st-century healthcare.

The scholarship reflects Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas's longstanding commitment to education, innovation, and improving healthcare access. A respected leader in the medical community, Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Arch Sleep Apnea Solutions and has previously owned and operated multiple successful practices throughout New York. His professional journey spans from a psychology degree at Hunter College to medical training in the Dominican Republic, and a Master of Health Administration from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. Fluent in English, Greek, and Spanish, Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas is known for delivering quality care to diverse communities and is passionate about guiding future physicians to do the same.

The Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas Scholarship for Future Doctors is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges or universities who are pursuing a pre-medical track or related major. Eligible applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA, be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and exhibit strong leadership and community involvement.

To apply, students must submit:



A completed application form

Current academic transcript

Resume or CV highlighting relevant academic and extracurricular achievements

Two letters of recommendation (including at least one from a science faculty member) An 800–1000-word essay in response to the following prompt:



“Healthcare faces numerous challenges in the 21st century, from advancing technology to serving diverse populations. Drawing from your personal experiences and aspirations, describe a significant healthcare challenge you hope to address as a future physician and how your unique perspective will contribute to solving it. Include specific examples of how your background, experiences, or goals have prepared you to make this impact.”

Applicants must also provide their full name, contact information, high school and graduation date, current university name, GPA, and a personal bio.

All materials should be submitted by email to ... no later than November 15, 2025 . Applications will be reviewed by a committee of healthcare professionals and educators, with selected finalists contacted for virtual interviews. The winning recipient will be announced on December 15, 2025 , and the scholarship will be disbursed directly to the student's educational institution.

Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas believes deeply in the power of education and mentorship to shape the future of healthcare. This scholarship serves as an extension of that vision-supporting driven students who are ready to lead with compassion, critical thinking, and a global perspective.

