Arman Gabay Launches Nationwide Scholarship To Champion Innovation And Technology In Real Estate Development

Arman GabayArman Gabay Launches Nationwide Scholarship to Champion Innovation and Technology in Real Estate Development

Beverly Hills, CA - The Arman Gabaee Real Estate Scholarship is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who aspire to make meaningful contributions to the ever-evolving field of real estate development. Spearheaded by seasoned real estate developer and philanthropist Arman Gabay , this initiative seeks to identify and support students who demonstrate academic promise, forward-thinking ideas, and a deep-rooted interest in integrating technology and sustainability into the real estate sector.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled in accredited U.S. colleges or universities. Applicants must demonstrate a clear intention to pursue a career in real estate, uphold a satisfactory academic record, and submit a thoughtful, original essay that analyzes the role of technology in shaping the future of real estate development. The essay should address how innovation can be leveraged to foster sustainable growth, improve efficiency, and encourage community engagement in upcoming real estate projects.

Arman Gabay , who has spent more than two decades shaping Southern California's real estate landscape, established this scholarship with the intention of nurturing the next generation of industry leaders. As co-founder of the Charles Company, Arman Gabay has consistently prioritized purposeful development, urban revitalization, and socially conscious investment. Through this scholarship, Arman Gabay aims to provide not only financial assistance but also recognition and encouragement to students who reflect similar values and a dedication to ethical practice in the real estate sector.

The Arman Gabaee Real Estate Scholarship encourages applicants to push the boundaries of traditional development strategies and think critically about how digital transformation can meet modern challenges. The initiative is also a reflection of Arman Gabay's commitment to uplifting individuals who can contribute to stronger, smarter, and more sustainable communities through innovative real estate solutions.

The deadline to apply is January 15, 2026 , and the winner will be announced on February 15, 2026 . The application process is streamlined to allow students from a wide range of academic and geographic backgrounds to apply with ease. All applicants must complete the full application, including the required essay, by the deadline to be considered.

This scholarship reaffirms Arman Gabay 's dedication to long-term, systemic change within the real estate industry by supporting emerging voices who prioritize both innovation and integrity. Rather than focusing solely on financial return, the scholarship emphasizes the need for future professionals to develop real estate solutions that respect community values and environmental responsibility.

By bridging real estate practice with academic advancement, Arman Gabay continues to invest in the future of the industry and the individuals who will carry it forward. The scholarship reflects a larger vision: building a foundation for progress through education, opportunity, and purposeful design.