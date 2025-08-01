Vincent Virga, Founder Of PFS Wealth Management Group, Shares The S.M.A.R.T. Approach To Retirement On FOX Interview

Vincent Virga, founder of PFS Wealth Management Group, was recently featured in an insightful interview on FOX's The Morning Blend, where he unpacked his proprietary S.M.A.R.T. Approach to retirement and financial leadership. With more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, Virga offers a seasoned, forward-thinking perspective that empowers retirees and pre-retirees to take control of their financial futures.

During the interview, Virga emphasized the need for unconventional thinking in today's unpredictable economy.“Traditional financial strategies don't always cut it anymore,” he shared.“We help our clients embrace creative, tax-efficient strategies and alternative investments to build long-term financial security.”

Vincent's five-step S.M.A.R.T. framework integrates financial management, leadership, and life planning, ensuring clients not only preserve their wealth but also live with purpose. His process includes personalized strategies around market alternatives, asset protection, and lifestyle-focused planning, helping clients navigate both the technical and emotional aspects of retirement.

As the author of The S.M.A.R.T. Approach: A 5-Step Process to Life, Leadership and Investing, and former host of the radio show The S.M.A.R.T. Approach to Retirement on 970 AM The Answer in New York, Virga has built a reputation for blending education with action. He regularly speaks to both financial professionals and the public through engaging, high-energy workshops that demystify the retirement planning process.

About Vincent Virga

Vincent Virga is the founder and principal of PFS Wealth Management Group, where he and his team deliver customized, holistic wealth strategies designed for today's economic landscape. Drawing on decades of mentorship, leadership, and innovation in the financial sector, Vincent continues to educate and inspire others to take an innovative, proactive approach to building a life of security and significance.

Insurance products are offered through the insurance business PFS Wealth Management Group. PFS Wealth Management Group is also an Investment Advisory practice that offers products and services through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. AEWM does not offer insurance products. The insurance products offered by PFS Wealth Management Group are not subject to Investment Advisor requirements. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Any references to protection, safety or lifetime income, generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investments. Insurance guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims paying abilities of the issuing carrier. This radio show is intended for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be used as the sole basis for financial decisions, nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the particular needs of an individual's situation. PFS Wealth Management Group is not permitted to offer and no statement made during this show shall constitute tax or legal advice. Our firm is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Government or any governmental agency. The information and opinions contained herein provided by third parties have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed by PFS Wealth Management Group. A PR firm was paid to assist with media placement. 3154550- 07/25

