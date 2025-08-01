Lantana Recovery Expands Outreach To Support Local Addiction Recovery Efforts

MENAFN - GetNews)



Lantana Recovery announces the opening of a new outreach office in Columbia designed to bridge the gap between community members and comprehensive addiction treatment services offered at the Charleston headquarters. The initiative aims to simplify access to evidence-based care by providing a local touchpoint for intake coordination, insurance verification, and program guidance.

Outreach and Coordination

The Columbia outreach office serves as a resource hub, providing clear explanations of available treatment pathways to residents. Initial consultations take place in a welcoming environment that prioritizes listening and understanding. Administrative tasks such as benefit verification and scheduling of clinical appointments are managed locally, ensuring that clients arrive at the Charleston facility fully prepared to engage in therapeutic programs. This model reduces logistical obstacles and fosters early engagement in the recovery process.

Program Highlights

Among the services accessible through referral from the Columbia office, the Columbia Partial Hospitalization Program Rehab offers structured day-long therapeutic schedules, including individual counseling, group workshops, and wellness activities. This level of support provides stability and intensive guidance while allowing participants to return home each evening, thereby maintaining their personal and professional responsibilities.

In addition, theIntensive Outpatient Program near Columbia offers flexible treatment tracks that accommodate work, family, and other commitments. Participants attend multiple therapy sessions per week, combining cognitive-behavioral techniques, relapse-prevention planning, and skill-building exercises to foster resilience in everyday environments.

Holistic Approach to Recovery

Emphasizing whole-person care, Lantana Recovery incorporates mindfulness exercises, stress-management workshops, and life skills coaching into every treatment plan. Peer-support groups and community wellness initiatives reinforce progress and foster social connections that support long-term recovery. Each service is tailored to address co‐occurring mental health conditions alongside substance use challenges, ensuring comprehensive support.

Coordinated Aftercare and Transition

Following completion of primary programming, individuals receive ongoing planning for sustained Addiction Recovery Columbia , including alumni gatherings, check‐in calls, and connections to local support networks. Collaborative partnerships with community organizations further enhance access to housing assistance, vocational training, and mental health resources. This coordinated aftercare reinforces skills learned in treatment and fosters confidence in the journey ahead.

About Lantana Recovery

Lantana Recovery operates a leading outpatient and day program addiction treatment center, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. Specializing in evidence‐based therapies, personalized care planning, and holistic wellness strategies, the organization connects individuals across the region to compassionate support and professional guidance on the path to lasting well‐being.