Taylor Farms Supports Academic Advancement With More Than $650,000 In Scholarships Awarded For 2025 Academic Year

SALINAS, CALIFORNIA - Taylor Farms, widely recognized as a leading provider of salads and healthy fresh foods in North America, has shared that it is awarding over $650,000 in academic scholarships through its 2025 Annual Scholarship Program . This initiative reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting access to education, workforce development, and the well-being of its employee families.

The scholarship program is a key element of Taylor Farms' broader community engagement efforts, offering financial support to students who exhibit academic strength, leadership qualities, and a desire to contribute positively to their communities. For the 2025 academic year, 38 new scholarships have been distributed across three defined categories, each developed to align with different educational and career pathways.

Diverse Scholarship Opportunities

The Extraordinary Scholarship is designated for students working toward degrees at four-year institutions. In 2025, 26 students were selected in this category, each demonstrating strong academic performance, a history of community involvement, and clear educational goals.

The Innovative Scholarship offers financial assistance to students enrolled in vocational and technical training programs, including trade schools and two-year colleges. This year, 9 students received this support, with many preparing to enter fields such as healthcare, technology, agriculture, and the skilled trades-areas widely regarded as essential to ongoing economic and community development.

The Employee Scholarship, an expanding component of the program, is intended to assist Taylor Farms employees who are continuing their education. In 2025, 3 team members were awarded this scholarship, reflecting Taylor Farms' interest in encouraging internal growth and lifelong learning.

A History of Educational Investment

Since the launch of the scholarship program in 2008, Taylor Farms has contributed more than $4.7 million to support 319 individual recipients. All scholarship awardees are either employees or children of full-time employees of Taylor Farms-a design that reinforces the company's focus on internal community support and family development.

Taylor Farms partners with the Community Foundation for Monterey County to oversee the selection process. The foundation facilitates application management and candidate evaluation, helping to ensure consistency and fairness throughout. Award recipients may also be eligible for annual scholarship renewals, provided they maintain academic eligibility. This year, 81 students received renewals, having initially received their awards between 2022 and 2024.

Encouraging Future Success

The 2025 recipients represent a diverse spectrum of academic disciplines and career interests. Many are pursuing studies in science, engineering, education, and other sectors considered vital to the modern workforce. Each student brings a unique background and commitment to their educational journey.

“We are honored to continue to support our team members and their families in their educational journeys,” said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms.“By investing in education and the academic aspirations of our communities, we are building the foundation for continuous opportunity. Congratulations to this year's winners.”

Charis Neves, Chair of the Retail Scholarship Committee, commented on this year's selection process:“Every year, we have an incredible group of applicants, and this year was no exception, with close to 100 submissions received. The dedication and pursuit of higher education are apparent in the essays and personal statements we reviewed. Our committee spent hours combing through every application and feels that this year's recipients are incredibly exceptional with bright futures ahead of them. We are honored to share in this academic milestone and look forward to hearing their stories in the future.”

Continued Community Engagement

Taylor Farms continues to focus on programs that support education, career growth, and community connection. Through initiatives like the annual scholarship program, the company seeks to provide meaningful support to the individuals who contribute to its success.

For further details about Taylor Farms' community programs and business operations, visit .

About Taylor Farms

Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company operates with a focus on quality, consistent supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family-owned and headquartered in Salinas, California-often referred to as“The Salad Bowl of the World.”

For more information, recipes, and updates, visit or follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.