Garage Door Spring Replacement Cost In Charlotte, NC
If you're a homeowner in Charlotte, NC, dealing with a malfunctioning garage door, chances are high that a worn-out spring is to blame. Garage door springs handle immense tension and support the full weight of the door, and when they break, the entire system can fail. Understanding the cost of garage door spring replacement is essential for planning a quick, safe fix.
Average Cost in Charlotte, NC
In Charlotte, garage door spring replacement typically costs between $288 and $576, depending on the type of spring and the size of your door. This price usually includes both parts and labor.
Price Chart
Spring Type
Cost (Parts & Labor)
Standard Torsion Spring
$312 - $384
Premium Torsion Spring
$408 - $480
Single Extension Spring
$288 - $348
Double Extension Springs
$324 - $396
Heavy-Duty Double Springs
$504 - $576
Spring Types
Torsion Springs: Mounted above the door, provide better durability and are common in Charlotte homes.
Extension Springs: Found along the sides of the door, more affordable but less durable.
Common Signs of Spring Failure
Door won't open fully
Loud bang from the garage
Door appears off-balance
Rusty or gapped springs
Charlotte Neighborhoods & Price Trends
In areas like Ballantyne, Myers Park, and Dilworth, homeowners often choose premium or high-cycle springs due to larger, heavier doors. In neighborhoods like University City or Steele Creek, standard torsion springs are more common and cost-effective.
Why Choose Family Garage Door Repair of Charlotte, NC?
We are a top-rated, reputable provider known for professional service, quality parts, and free estimates. Our expert technicians deliver top-notch spring replacements with a focus on customer satisfaction and long-term durability.
FAQ
How long do springs last? Standard springs last 7–9 years; premium springs last up to 15 years.
How long does the replacement take? Typically 1–2 hours.
Should I replace both springs? Yes, to maintain door balance and extend performance.
Need reliable service in Charlotte? Trust Family Garage Door Repair of Charlotte, NC for expert spring replacement done right the first time.
