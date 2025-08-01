Garage Door Spring Replacement Cost In Charlotte, NC

If you're a homeowner in Charlotte, NC, dealing with a malfunctioning garage door, chances are high that a worn-out spring is to blame. Garage door springs handle immense tension and support the full weight of the door, and when they break, the entire system can fail. Understanding the cost of garage door spring replacement is essential for planning a quick, safe fix.

Average Cost in Charlotte, NC

In Charlotte, garage door spring replacement typically costs between $288 and $576, depending on the type of spring and the size of your door. This price usually includes both parts and labor.

Price Chart

Spring Type

Cost (Parts & Labor)

Standard Torsion Spring

$312 - $384

Premium Torsion Spring

$408 - $480

Single Extension Spring

$288 - $348

Double Extension Springs

$324 - $396

Heavy-Duty Double Springs

$504 - $576

Spring Types

Torsion Springs: Mounted above the door, provide better durability and are common in Charlotte homes.

Extension Springs: Found along the sides of the door, more affordable but less durable.

Common Signs of Spring Failure

Door won't open fully

Loud bang from the garage

Door appears off-balance

Rusty or gapped springs

Charlotte Neighborhoods & Price Trends

In areas like Ballantyne, Myers Park, and Dilworth, homeowners often choose premium or high-cycle springs due to larger, heavier doors. In neighborhoods like University City or Steele Creek, standard torsion springs are more common and cost-effective.

FAQ

How long do springs last? Standard springs last 7–9 years; premium springs last up to 15 years.

How long does the replacement take? Typically 1–2 hours.

Should I replace both springs? Yes, to maintain door balance and extend performance.

Need reliable service in Charlotte?