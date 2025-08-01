Jessper Maquindang Appointed Co-Director Of NSA Socal Speakers Academy
With over a decade of leadership and board service in the nonprofit sector-including national roles with JCI USA-Maquindang brings a deep commitment to empowering emerging leaders and creating transformational learning environments.
The NSA SoCal Speakers Academy is dedicated to equipping aspiring and early-career speakers with the business acumen, communication skills, and strategic tools necessary to launch and grow profitable speaking careers. The Speakers Academy is a signature program of NSA SoCal, whose broader mission is to empower content creators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to grow their influence and impact.
Jessper Maquindang speaking at an NSA SoCal chapter event in El Segundo, CA.
“I'm honored to step into this leadership role,” said Maquindang.“The NSA SoCal Speakers Academy played a pivotal role in my own growth as a speaker, and I'm excited to give back by supporting other voices on their journey to impact, influence, and income.”
About Jessper Maquindang
Jessper Maquindang is a Certified Executive Coach and Mentor (CECM), Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), and leadership consultant specializing in building high-performance teams. A graduate of the NSA SoCal Speakers Academy himself, Jessper credits the program as a catalyst for launching his own speaking career. Jessper holds an Executive Master's Degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California and has served in numerous nonprofit leadership roles, including with Junior Chamber International and Toastmasters. His commitment to service and speaker development makes him a natural fit to co-lead the NSA SoCal Speakers Academy.
