Top Real Estate Listing Agent In Napa, CA, Presents Fully Remodeled Home Within Prestigious Carneros Resort And Spa Community

Napa, CA - A rare opportunity has emerged within Napa Valley's most exclusive resort community, offering buyers the chance to own a completely remodeled residence at the prestigious Carneros Resort and Spa. This exceptional property represents the pinnacle of luxury living in one of California's most coveted wine regions.

Located at 4044 Sonoma Hwy #14, this stunning 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home spans 2,522 square feet and is priced at $3,375,000. The completely renovated residence features an impressive 1,400 square foot private courtyard perfect for entertaining, complete with a tranquil water feature, gas fireplace, spacious sun deck, and professionally landscaped grounds that create a serene outdoor sanctuary. "This property offers an unparalleled lifestyle within Napa Valley's premier resort community," says Sierra Pujals, real estate agent in Napa, CA . "The seamless indoor-outdoor flow and resort-style amenities create an extraordinary living experience."

Resort residents enjoy exclusive access to world-class amenities including two pools, a full-service luxury spa, fitness center, wine tasting room, pickleball courts, gourmet market, and fine dining at FARM restaurant. The property's private location within the resort ensures both luxury and tranquility. Recognized by many as a top Realtor in Napa, CA , Sierra Pujals emphasizes the property's versatility as a full-time residence, weekend retreat, or investment opportunity.

Sierra Pujals brings extensive market knowledge and a client-centered approach to every real estate transaction, specializing in residential and investment properties throughout the greater Napa Valley region. Her deep understanding of the area's unique neighborhoods, local market trends, and skilled negotiation abilities ensure clients receive exceptional representation throughout the buying or selling process. As an experienced Napa, CA Realtor , Sierra takes time to understand each client's specific needs, making the buying or selling process seamless and stress-free.

For those seeking luxury living within Napa Valley's most prestigious resort community, this turnkey residence offers immediate access to an unmatched lifestyle just minutes from downtown Napa. Contact Sierra Pujals, Real estate listing agent in Napa, CA , today to schedule a private showing of this extraordinary property. Visit to explore this exceptional opportunity and discover how Sierra can help you achieve your real estate goals in Napa Valley.