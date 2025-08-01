Calm Bodyworks Debuts Thai‐Style Lymphatic & Wave‐Flow Massage In California

MENAFN - GetNews)Calm Bodyworks, a therapeutic bodywork practice located inside Sola Salons, is proud to announce the debut of an exclusive Thai‐Style Lymphatic & Wave‐Flow Massage, now available in California under the expert guidance of certified massage therapist Rieko Kameda, CMT. This innovative hybrid massage uniquely blends Thai stretching techniques with the gentle, circulation‐focused Wave‐Flow and lymphatic drainage modalities, rarely seen together outside of Asia.

Breaking away from traditional deep tissue methods, this integrated approach stimulates lymphatic, blood, and cerebrospinal fluid circulation, while easing muscle tension, releasing blockages, and promoting overall systemic balance through light, intentional touch. The session engages the nervous system and internal organs, not just the musculature, resulting in long‐lasting effects and deep relaxation-even inducing sleep in some clients.

Rieko Kameda is extensively trained in both Western and Eastern therapeutic arts, with over 2,000 hours of professional training-equally split between Oakland's McKinnon Body Therapy Center and advanced study in Japan. She specializes in circulation‐centered modalities (ICT, also called Raku‐Yuru), Japanese therapeutic arts, Thai massage, lymphatic drainage, and myofascial release techniques.

“My approach emphasizes listening to the body rather than forcing results,” states Kameda.“By combining Thai stretching with subtle pressure and lymphatic flow work, clients can tap into the body's inherent capacity to heal.”

Calm Bodyworks' clients consistently report relief from chronic pain, improved posture and mobility, better immune function, and enhanced energy regulation through these sessions. One reviewer noted:“I had the best first lymphatic massage experience”-a testimony to the modality's restorative potential.

Feature Highlights



Unique hybrid therapy: Combines Thai stretching, lymphatic stimulation, and Wave‐Flow massage into a single session

Gentle yet transformative: Focuses on enhancing internal circulation, supporting the nervous system and organ health

Deep professional expertise: Rieko brings richly diverse training and intuitive care to each personalized session Available now in California: Exclusively offered in the Bay Area at the Quiet Sola Salons location

Appointments available Tuesday through Saturday by reservation only. Walk-ins not accepted.

Location: 21001 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Room 114 Inside Sola Salons San Ramon, CA

About Calm Bodyworks

Calm Bodyworks is a clinical holistic therapy studio dedicated to“Healing from the ground up.” Rieko Kameda offers deeply personalized treatments rooted in empathy, subtle intention, and integrative philosophy. Specialties include Thai massage, lymphatic drainage, Wave‐Flow therapy, myofascial release, prenatal therapy, and self‐care coaching tailored to the individual. Sessions begin with a thorough movement assessment and careful listening to each client's body story.

Why It Matters Now

As stress and postural strain remain prevalent in today's fast-paced lives, this new offering addresses the need for bodywork that is both safe for sensitive clients and effective for chronic conditions. The non‐invasive stimulation of circulation supports immune health, lymphatic detox, and deeper systemic balance-making it ideal for modern wellness seekers.