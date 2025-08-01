Occupiers In Crimea Massively Shutting Down Mobile Networks, Internet National Resistance Center
"After the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, it's now Crimea's turn. The Russians are initiating a digital blockade, massively disabling mobile communication and internet services across the peninsula," the statement reads.Read also: Occupiers carry out mass deforestation near Simferopol for road construction in Crimea
These actions are being justified under the pretext of "security." In reality, however, the goal is clear: the less information, the more room for lies. The Kremlin is turning temporarily occupied territories into informational ghettos, where it is easier to spread myths about "successes," "referendums," and "forever."
"This is not just a technical issue - it's a weapon used by the occupiers aimed at fully isolating Ukrainians," the Center added.
Illustrative photo: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment