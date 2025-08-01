Occupiers In Crimea Massively Shutting Down Mobile Networks, Internet National Resistance Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Resistance Center announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"After the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, it's now Crimea's turn. The Russians are initiating a digital blockade, massively disabling mobile communication and internet services across the peninsula," the statement reads.

Occupiers carry out mass deforestation near Simferopol for road construction in Crimea

These actions are being justified under the pretext of "security." In reality, however, the goal is clear: the less information, the more room for lies. The Kremlin is turning temporarily occupied territories into informational ghettos, where it is easier to spread myths about "successes," "referendums," and "forever."

"This is not just a technical issue - it's a weapon used by the occupiers aimed at fully isolating Ukrainians," the Center added.

Illustrative photo: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR)