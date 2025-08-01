Cleantech Engages Senergy For Digital Marketing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("" or the "") announces that it has retained Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("") to provide digital media and marketing services.

Senergy is a digital marketing firm that will assist with on-line communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the Company and its projects. The nature and platform of the promotional activity will be digital marketing and advertising, influencer marketing, native advertising in Germany and media program management and coordination. In consideration for these services, the Company has agreed to pay Senergy a one-time upfront fee of $75,000 plus GST for a two-week campaign commencing August 11, 2025, and ending August 25, 2025. Aleem Fidai of Unit 228, 1122 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC, is the founder and chief executive officer of Senergy and may be contacted at 778-772-6740 or ...tal .

To the Company's knowledge, neither Senergy nor Mr. Fidai has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is an exploration-stage mining company focused on vanadium and critical mineral resources. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, United States.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Lee

Chief Executive Officer

For more information about CleanTech, please contact:

Suite 1008 – 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Phone: 1.877.664.2535

Email: ...

