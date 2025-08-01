CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - First American Uranium Inc. (URM)

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 6,123,590 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on August 5, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

First American Uranium Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 6 123 590 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 5 août 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.