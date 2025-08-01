Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - First American Uranium Inc. (URM)


2025-08-01 07:06:53
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 août/August 2025) - First American Uranium Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 6,123,590 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on August 5, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

First American Uranium Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 6 123 590 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 5 août 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 6 août/August 2025
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 6 août/August 2025
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 6 août/August 2025
Symbol/Symbole : URM
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 31858L 30 9
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 31858L 30 9 2
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 31858L200/CA31858L2003

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ... .

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN01082025004218003983ID1109874878

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.

