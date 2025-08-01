CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - First American Uranium Inc. (URM)
|Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :
|Le 6 août/August 2025
|Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :
|Le 6 août/August 2025
|Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :
|Le 6 août/August 2025
|Symbol/Symbole :
|URM
|NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :
|31858L 30 9
|NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :
|CA 31858L 30 9 2
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|31858L200/CA31858L2003
