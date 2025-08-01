Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces August 2025 Dividend And Q2 2025 Investor Conference Call Details

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of August 2025 of $0.0775 per common share, to be paid September 11, 2025 to shareholders of record August 29, 2025.

Atrium pays monthly dividends currently at an annual rate of $0.93 per share, plus a special dividend to shareholders of record at year-end in the event the dividends declared are less than taxable income for that fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 at the end of the day on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (833) 491-0507 (Call topic: Second quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until August 22, 2025) please call 1 (833) 607-0619, passcode: 7529494#.

Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that allows them to automatically reinvest their dividends in new shares of Atrium at a 2% discount from market price and with no commissions. This provides shareholders with an easy way to realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment in Atrium. Shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank LenderTM

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at ca or Atrium's website at .

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey D. Sherman

Interim Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053

...









To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation