Pacific Bay Warrant Extension Not Proceeding


2025-08-01 07:06:52
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Reagan Glazier, President & CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) (" Pacific Bay " or, the " Company ") reports that the proposed extension of warrants announced July 8th, 2025 will not be proceeding. The Company previously announced its intention to extend the expiry of 7,365,873 warrants that were issued July 20, 2022 (the "2022 Warrants") pursuant to a non-brokered private placement financing, which extension was subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The 2022 Warrants had an exercise price of $0.10 and expired on July 20, 2025. The TSXV declined to approve the extension as the market price exceeded the strike price of the Warrants at the relevant times.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.
Per/

Reagan Glazier, President and CEO
(604) 682-2421

pacificbayminerals / Twitter / LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

