Pacific Bay Warrant Extension Not Proceeding

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Reagan Glazier, President & CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("" or, the "") reports that the proposed extension of warrants announced July 8, 2025 will not be proceeding. The Company previously announced its intention to extend the expiry of 7,365,873 warrants that were issued July 20, 2022 (the "2022 Warrants") pursuant to a non-brokered private placement financing, which extension was subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The 2022 Warrants had an exercise price of $0.10 and expired on July 20, 2025. The TSXV declined to approve the extension as the market price exceeded the strike price of the Warrants at the relevant times.

