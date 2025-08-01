Sanatana Announces Market Making Services Agreement With Independent Trading Group

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("" or the "") has entered into a market making services agreement (the "") with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (""), effective August 1, 2025. Under the Agreement, ITG will provide market-making services to the Company (the "") in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the ""). The Services will include trading shares of the Company on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

The Agreement is for an initial term of one month (the " Initial Term ") and will automatically renew for subsequent periods of one month after the Initial Term (each subsequent renewal being an " Additional Term "). The Agreement may be terminated if either party provides written notice of termination to the other party at least 30 days prior to the end of the Initial Term or Additional Term. As consideration for the Services, the Company will pay ITG a cash fee of $5,000 (plus all applicable taxes), payable on the first business day of every month for the duration of the Agreement.

There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement, and ITG will not receive common shares, stock options, or any other form of equity in the Company as compensation. ITG and the Company are arm's length, unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc.

Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. ITG's head office is located at 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1G4.

About Sanatana Resources Inc.

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

SANATANA RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email ... .

To be added to the email distribution list, please email ... with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information may involve but is not limited to, statements with respect to the engagement of ITG, including the duration of such engagement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

