Silicon Metals Corp. Announces Receipt Of 5-Year Exploration Permits For The Ptarmigan Silica Project In British Columbia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) -is pleased to announce that it has received a five-year Mines Act Permit and Free Use Permit from the B.C. Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, authorizing the Company to conduct its proposed exploration activities at its 100%-owned Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia.

The permits, which are effective from July 31, 2025, to December 30, 2030, provide Silicon Metals with the necessary approvals to carry out a wide range of exploration activities, including surface drilling, trenching, bulk sampling of up to 2,000 tonnes, and construction of exploration access trails and infrastructure. These permits mark a major milestone for the Company as it aims to unlock the high-purity silica potential of the Ptarmigan Silica Project.

Morgan Good, CEO of Silicon Metals, commented: "Silicon Metals is overly thrilled to receive these permits that allow so many different work programs at Ptarmigan, especially so expeditiously. We have now considerably de-risked this asset which, along with our recent Permitted Maple Birch Permit acquisition, truly positions Silicon Metals at an advantageous point in its timeline, setting 2026 up to be quite an exciting and hopefully fruitful year for both shareholders and the Company."

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3000 tonne per year production permit. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information regarding this news release and further details about Silicon's plans, please contact:

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604-715-4751

E: ...

W:

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's future exploration plans with respect to the Ptarmigan Silica Project and that 2026 will be an exciting and fruitful year for both shareholders and the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company's future exploration plans with respect to the Ptarmigan Silica Project will remain unchanged; that the Company's 5-year Mines Act permit and Free Use permit will not be cancelled early; and that the Company's operations and ability to complete its exploration plans will not be adversely impacted by global events and changes in the global economy.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company may not be able to carry out its future exploration plans with respect to the Ptarmigan Silica Project, unanticipated costs, adverse changes in legislation or global events impacting the Company's exploration plans, and that the Company's 5-year Mines Act permit and Free Use permit could be cancelled early. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Silicon Metals Corp.